Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Reddit (NYSE:RDDT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RDDT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 25 extraordinary options activities for Reddit. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 32% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $931,120, and 7 are calls, amounting to $379,498.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $250.0 for Reddit, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Reddit's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Reddit's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Reddit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Reddit

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Reddit, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Reddit

With a volume of 2,260,738, the price of RDDT is down -2.86% at $143.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Reddit

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $216.2.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.