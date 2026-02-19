Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SATS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for EchoStar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $49,500, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $1,077,570.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $95.0 and $135.0 for EchoStar, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for EchoStar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of EchoStar's whale trades within a strike price range from $95.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

EchoStar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About EchoStar

Having examined the options trading patterns of EchoStar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

EchoStar's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 520,794, the SATS's price is up by 1.49%, now at $113.93.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days.

Expert Opinions on EchoStar

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $121.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on EchoStar with a target price of $121.

