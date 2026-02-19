Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PWR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Quanta Services. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $440,916, and 10 are calls, amounting to $513,034.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $550.0 for Quanta Services, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Quanta Services options trades today is 361.55 with a total volume of 1,299.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Quanta Services's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $550.0 over the last 30 days.

Quanta Services Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Quanta Services, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Quanta Services Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 584,825, the price of PWR is up by 3.18%, reaching $535.82.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Quanta Services

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $525.67.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $520.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Quanta Services with a target price of $540.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Quanta Services, which currently sits at a price target of $517.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.