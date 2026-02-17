Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PINS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Pinterest.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $216,832, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $95,302.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $22.0 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Pinterest stands at 1332.57, with a total volume reaching 2,281.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Pinterest, situated within the strike price corridor from $14.0 to $22.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

About Pinterest

Current Position of Pinterest

With a trading volume of 13,388,131, the price of PINS is up by 0.1%, reaching $15.44.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Pinterest

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $27.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.