Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 58 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $1,388,724 and 39, calls, for a total amount of $2,710,117.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $200.0 for Exxon Mobil over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Exxon Mobil's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Exxon Mobil's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

About Exxon Mobil

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Exxon Mobil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 8,121,775, with XOM's price down by -1.55%, positioned at $146.15.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 44 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Exxon Mobil

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $146.0.

