This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Financials sector:
Explanation
These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.
• For HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 7698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18140 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For BAC (NYSE:BAC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 700 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.3K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 31531 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9302 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 27, 2026. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $672.0 per contract. There were 325 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4012 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CHYM (NASDAQ:CHYM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.0K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 4351 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3027 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WFC (NYSE:WFC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1793 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 54 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.9K, with a price of $68.0 per contract. There were 18625 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1799 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 27, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $317.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 644 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For XYZ (NYSE:XYZ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 867 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FIGR (NASDAQ:FIGR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.2K, with a price of $512.0 per contract. There were 2919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 236 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding OSCR (NYSE:OSCR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 333 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 6224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 222 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For JPM (NYSE:JPM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 186 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.1K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.