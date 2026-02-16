This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
• For HEI (NYSE:HEI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.7K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 73 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 234 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For TTEK (NASDAQ:TTEK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 125 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 406 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 19 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $1550.0 per contract. There were 186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ROK (NYSE:ROK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 151 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $1100.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $2980.0 per contract. There were 289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on February 27, 2026. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $790.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $3040.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding HON (NASDAQ:HON), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 333 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.4K, with a price of $3180.0 per contract. There were 657 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding NOC (NYSE:NOC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 214 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 29 contract(s) at a $840.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $2170.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $5910.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CMI (NYSE:CMI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $4820.0 per contract. There were 264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14 contract(s) were bought and sold.