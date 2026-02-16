This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 226 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 70055 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37989 contract(s) were bought and sold.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 3506 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 76 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.6K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 41361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25535 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 18, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 847 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17333 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 157 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 15519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9291 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 2411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3238 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 17 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $3120.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2702 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 177 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $765.5K, with a price of $4325.0 per contract. There were 2498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2502 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $410.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $1435.0 per contract. There were 1299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2315 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 443 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.2K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 11477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1916 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding APP (NASDAQ:APP), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 27, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.3K, with a price of $1693.0 per contract. There were 711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1354 contract(s) were bought and sold.