Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Oklo.

Looking at options history for Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $291,621 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $2,702,873.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $180.0 for Oklo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oklo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oklo's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About Oklo

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oklo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Oklo

Trading volume stands at 5,369,715, with OKLO's price down by -1.31%, positioned at $65.36.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 39 days.

Expert Opinions on Oklo

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $132.5.

In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $127.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Texas Capital Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $138.

