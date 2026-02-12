Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 90 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 23 are puts, for a total amount of $1,325,381, and 67 are calls, for a total amount of $4,535,169.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $270.0 to $820.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $270.0 to $820.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings

Trading volume stands at 1,978,335, with CRWD's price down by -1.79%, positioned at $408.36.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 19 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $485.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Neutral rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $485.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.