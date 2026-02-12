Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on American Express. Our analysis of options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $1,480,466, and 16 were calls, valued at $831,527.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $250.0 and $430.0 for American Express, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for American Express's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across American Express's significant trades, within a strike price range of $250.0 to $430.0, over the past month.

American Express 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

About American Express

In light of the recent options history for American Express, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,251,844, the price of AXP is down -3.06% at $343.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $374.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.