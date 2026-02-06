Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Snowflake. Our analysis of options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) revealed 137 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 56 were puts, with a value of $18,561,139, and 81 were calls, valued at $11,232,887.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $290.0 for Snowflake over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Snowflake's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Snowflake's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About Snowflake

In light of the recent options history for Snowflake, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Snowflake's Current Market Status

With a volume of 7,233,964, the price of SNOW is up 7.89% at $169.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Snowflake

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $287.25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.