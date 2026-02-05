Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Teradyne.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $183,000, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $2,131,695.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $380.0 for Teradyne over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Teradyne's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Teradyne's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $380.0, over the past month.

Teradyne Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

About Teradyne

Where Is Teradyne Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,383,648, the price of TER is up by 1.05%, reaching $266.52.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 81 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Teradyne

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $278.0.

