Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Applied Materials. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $161,865, and 17 are calls, amounting to $1,165,533.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $500.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Materials options trades today is 552.29 with a total volume of 508.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Materials's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $500.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Materials 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

About Applied Materials

Having examined the options trading patterns of Applied Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Applied Materials's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,324,278, the price of AMAT is down by -1.94%, reaching $334.72.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Applied Materials

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $374.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.