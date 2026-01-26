What the Options Market Tells Us About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Bristol-Myers Squibb. Our analysis of options history for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $105,215, and 6 were calls, valued at $249,315.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $57.5 for Bristol-Myers Squibb over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Bristol-Myers Squibb's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $57.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.78 $2.46 $2.46 $57.50 $76.7K 9.9K 315 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $4.15 $4.0 $4.15 $57.50 $50.2K 36 129 BMY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $1.72 $1.72 $1.72 $55.00 $41.4K 11.1K 287 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/06/26 $1.33 $1.33 $1.33 $55.00 $39.5K 627 518 BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/06/26 $1.35 $1.35 $1.35 $55.00 $38.3K 627 804

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb discovers, develops, and markets drugs for various therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, cancer, and immune disorders. A key focus for Bristol is immuno-oncology, where the firm is a leader in drug development. Bristol derives close to 70% of total sales from the US, showing a higher dependence on the US market than most of its peer group.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bristol-Myers Squibb, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Bristol-Myers Squibb

Trading volume stands at 3,924,289, with BMY's price up by 0.63%, positioned at $54.99.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Bristol-Myers Squibb

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $59.5.

An analyst from Leerink Partners persists with their Outperform rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, maintaining a target price of $60.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, maintaining a target price of $53.

An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $65.

An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.