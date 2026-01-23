Oklo's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oklo (NYSE:OKLO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OKLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 60 extraordinary options activities for Oklo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 51% bearish. Among these notable options, 25 are puts, totaling $1,356,227, and 35 are calls, amounting to $3,624,474.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $150.0 for Oklo over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oklo stands at 424.59, with a total volume reaching 24,036.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oklo, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $45.15 $45.1 $45.15 $55.00 $595.9K 393 136 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $38.95 $38.0 $38.0 $70.00 $444.6K 831 4 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $38.75 $36.4 $36.95 $70.00 $321.5K 3 87 OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/30/26 $9.75 $8.95 $8.95 $81.00 $268.5K 55 1 OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.05 $23.05 $23.05 $120.00 $230.5K 977 114

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oklo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Oklo

With a trading volume of 6,603,417, the price of OKLO is down by -3.6%, reaching $87.66.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 59 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oklo

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $127.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $127.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.