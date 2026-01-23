Applied Digital's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Digital.

Looking at options history for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) we detected 57 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $238,410 and 51, calls, for a total amount of $3,067,625.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $60.0 for Applied Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Digital's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Digital's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APLD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $6.6 $6.6 $6.6 $38.00 $233.5K 1.9K 1.0K APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.8 $21.75 $21.8 $20.00 $130.8K 12.7K 85 APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $12.55 $11.5 $11.5 $37.00 $115.0K 536 111 APLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $26.1 $26.1 $26.1 $12.00 $104.4K 971 43 APLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.15 $4.0 $4.1 $40.00 $100.0K 11.7K 411

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments: Data Center Hosting Business and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business, which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Applied Digital, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Applied Digital

With a trading volume of 39,580,669, the price of APLD is up by 11.69%, reaching $38.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 80 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Applied Digital

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $47.4.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $41.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets continues to hold a Outperform rating for Applied Digital, targeting a price of $40.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on Applied Digital with a target price of $53.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Lake Street lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $45.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Digital, targeting a price of $58.

