Smart Money Is Betting Big In CVX Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 uncommon options trades for Chevron.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 19% bullish and 67%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $983,891, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $854,455.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $210.0 for Chevron over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chevron options trades today is 2004.62 with a total volume of 4,163.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chevron's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Chevron Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.75 $16.4 $16.5 $170.00 $412.5K 593 321 CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.1 $2.96 $2.96 $160.00 $148.0K 1.8K 561 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.74 $2.6 $2.65 $170.00 $132.5K 19.6K 776 CVX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $29.6 $29.3 $29.6 $150.00 $68.1K 387 25 CVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $11.0 $10.7 $10.7 $175.00 $64.2K 1.5K 245

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Chevron, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Chevron's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,163,218, the CVX's price is up by 0.37%, now at $167.28.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $173.6.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $176.

An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Chevron, maintaining a target price of $189.

An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Market Perform rating on Chevron, maintaining a target price of $172.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Chevron, targeting a price of $166.

An analyst from Freedom Capital Markets has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.