Decoding ARM Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ARM Holdings. Our analysis of options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $649,114, and 35 were calls, valued at $3,163,940.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $260.0 for ARM Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ARM Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ARM Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/21/26 $19.55 $19.5 $19.5 $120.00 $358.8K 181 216 ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/06/26 $12.0 $11.0 $11.0 $112.00 $330.0K 2.0K 300 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/21/26 $19.55 $19.3 $19.55 $120.00 $288.8K 181 890 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $6.95 $6.7 $6.7 $120.00 $201.0K 2.6K 432 ARM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/21/26 $19.55 $19.5 $19.55 $120.00 $175.8K 181 678

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Current Position of ARM Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 4,103,459, the ARM's price is down by -1.93%, now at $116.9.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Expert Opinions on ARM Holdings

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $136.25.

An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $140.

An analyst from Susquehanna has elevated its stance to Positive, setting a new price target at $150.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for ARM Holdings, targeting a price of $135.

An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.