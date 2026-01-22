A Closer Look at UnitedHealth Group's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 91 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 30 were puts, with a value of $2,405,589, and 61 were calls, valued at $4,094,690.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $560.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of UnitedHealth Group stands at 2520.18, with a total volume reaching 11,185.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in UnitedHealth Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $560.0, throughout the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $29.0 $28.0 $29.0 $300.00 $252.3K 1.6K 89 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $23.0 $22.0 $22.5 $300.00 $252.0K 5.9K 123 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/27 $31.75 $31.75 $31.75 $300.00 $250.8K 65 80 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $35.75 $35.7 $35.75 $300.00 $225.2K 2.2K 218 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $33.9 $32.6 $33.24 $330.00 $166.2K 1.9K 75

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UnitedHealth Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group

With a trading volume of 3,407,284, the price of UNH is up by 1.82%, reaching $354.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About UnitedHealth Group

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $391.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group with a target price of $391.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.