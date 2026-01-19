10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.00 $25.0K 26.4K 3.5K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $200.00 $27.3K 32.3K 1.8K CHWY CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $32.50 $30.0K 6.9K 1.6K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $450.00 $50.7K 7.1K 1.3K LOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $260.00 $34.2K 1.0K 1.2K LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/23/26 $200.00 $47.4K 2.3K 1.1K LEN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $130.00 $107.3K 271 1.0K RSI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $20.00 $109.2K 140 437 CCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $32.00 $40.8K 7.5K 422 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/23/26 $267.50 $34.2K 23 178

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 411 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 26465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 32358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1830 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 6999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.7K, with a price of $2820.0 per contract. There were 7181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LOW (NYSE:LOW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $228.0 per contract. There were 1003 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1283 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 23, 2026. This event was a transfer of 170 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.4K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 2331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN (NYSE:LEN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.3K, with a price of $1513.0 per contract. There were 271 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RSI (NYSE:RSI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 437 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.2K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 140 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 437 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 7567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 23, 2026. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $267.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 23 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.