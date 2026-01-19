10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $295.9K 10.7K 4.6K BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $200.00 $25.7K 304 1.6K PL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $22.00 $88.8K 2.2K 696 SNCY CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $17.50 $87.5K 4.1K 501 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/30/26 $700.00 $92.8K 701 341 R PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $210.00 $178.6K 249 245 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $90.00 $342.9K 0 214 KTOS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $120.00 $34.6K 525 196 JCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $110.00 $28.7K 308 170 NOC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $660.00 $59.5K 54 120

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 894 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $295.9K, with a price of $331.0 per contract. There were 10737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4630 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PL (NYSE:PL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 32 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 120 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.8K, with a price of $740.0 per contract. There were 2275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 696 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNCY (NASDAQ:SNCY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 4152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on January 30, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.8K, with a price of $1850.0 per contract. There were 701 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 341 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For R (NYSE:R), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 94 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $178.6K, with a price of $1900.0 per contract. There were 249 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 514 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $342.9K, with a price of $1715.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KTOS (NASDAQ:KTOS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 525 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 196 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JCI (NYSE:JCI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $337.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOC (NYSE:NOC), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $2978.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.