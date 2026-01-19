10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/23/26 $190.00 $75.5K 32.6K 160.4K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/23/26 $345.00 $25.4K 103.8K 12.9K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $60.00 $25.5K 18.4K 3.4K SAP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/27/26 $215.00 $91.0K 1 3.3K U CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $50.00 $1.0 million 1.0K 3.0K DAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $7.50 $27.4K 739 2.9K CLSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/23/26 $13.50 $28.3K 3.2K 2.8K APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $570.00 $49.8K 905 2.8K WULF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/23/26 $14.00 $25.5K 558 1.8K SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $400.00 $25.2K 1.3K 1.8K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $190.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.5K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 32626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 160474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 103887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12991 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 18454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAP (NYSE:SAP), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on February 27, 2026. Parties traded 198 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For U (NYSE:U), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 2947 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.0 million, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 1087 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAVA (NYSE:DAVA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 499 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CLSK (NASDAQ:CLSK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 3203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP (NASDAQ:APP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 706 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.8K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 905 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF (NASDAQ:WULF), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $51.0 per contract. There were 558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $2529.0 per contract. There were 1376 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.