Lam Research Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) we detected 161 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,444,277 and 140, calls, for a total amount of $22,217,404.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $310.0 for Lam Research over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lam Research stands at 1235.56, with a total volume reaching 103,639.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lam Research, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $310.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.25 $37.5 $37.5 $185.00 $375.0K 1.8K 215 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/30/26 $26.5 $25.2 $26.0 $200.00 $260.0K 247 103 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/30/26 $25.8 $25.3 $25.8 $200.00 $258.0K 247 303 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/30/26 $25.7 $25.35 $25.7 $200.00 $257.0K 247 503 LRCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/30/26 $25.8 $25.35 $25.6 $200.00 $256.0K 247 603

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lam Research, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 7,225,602, the LRCX's price is up by 2.07%, now at $221.97.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On Lam Research

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $239.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $260.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Lam Research with a target price of $220.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Lam Research with a target price of $265.

An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $250.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $200.

