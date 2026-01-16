This Is What Whales Are Betting On Coinbase Global

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 68 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $3,159,862, and 49 are calls, for a total amount of $3,582,680.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $670.0 for Coinbase Global during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Coinbase Global's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Coinbase Global's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $670.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Coinbase Global 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $7.8 $7.35 $7.4 $200.00 $660.8K 2.1K 944 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/17/26 $37.75 $35.7 $36.7 $240.00 $477.1K 19 130 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $240.0 $231.0 $235.21 $5.00 $470.4K 2.5K 80 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $239.1 $230.15 $234.64 $5.00 $281.5K 8 14 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $48.25 $46.9 $48.0 $400.00 $240.0K 609 56

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Coinbase Global, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Coinbase Global

Trading volume stands at 3,991,697, with COIN's price up by 0.43%, positioned at $240.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Coinbase Global

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $331.6.

An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $370.

Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $340.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $270.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Coinbase Global with a target price of $258.

In a cautious move, an analyst from BTIG downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $420.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.