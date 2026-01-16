Broadcom's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) revealed 128 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 57 were puts, with a value of $5,916,084, and 71 were calls, valued at $5,243,546.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $600.0 for Broadcom over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $62.25 $61.9 $62.25 $350.00 $597.6K 2.6K 103 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $26.8 $26.75 $26.74 $270.00 $553.5K 3.3K 314 AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $26.85 $26.8 $26.76 $270.00 $200.7K 3.3K 72 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $23.5 $23.45 $23.46 $330.00 $173.5K 1.4K 231 AVGO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $23.65 $23.35 $23.42 $330.00 $169.0K 1.4K 87

About Broadcom

Broadcom is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world and has also expanded into infrastructure software. Its semiconductors primarily serve computing, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity. It has a significant position in custom AI chips to train and run inference for large language models. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments. Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as VMware, Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Broadcom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Broadcom

With a volume of 12,603,209, the price of AVGO is up 0.61% at $345.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $447.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Broadcom with a target price of $510.

An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Broadcom, maintaining a target price of $480.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Wells Fargo upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $430.

In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $370.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.