ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For January 15

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ConocoPhillips.

Looking at options history for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $552,373 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $329,849.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $140.0 for ConocoPhillips during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5.65 $5.55 $5.62 $105.00 $104.8K 2.9K 190 COP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.4 $10.25 $10.4 $97.50 $79.0K 185 77 COP CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.13 $1.71 $1.71 $105.00 $76.9K 10.6K 494 COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/13/26 $7.25 $6.6 $6.6 $104.00 $66.0K 153 581 COP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/13/26 $7.15 $6.35 $6.4 $104.00 $65.4K 153 390

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. Its operations are primarily in Alaska and the Lower 48, with footprints in Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It also has substantial integrated LNG production and marketing activities across geographies.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ConocoPhillips, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,807,218, the price of COP is down -0.71% at $99.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $109.25.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $132.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $98.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, maintaining a target price of $109.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on ConocoPhillips with a target price of $98.

