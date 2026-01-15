ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For January 15

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on ConocoPhillips.
Looking at options history for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) we detected 18 trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $552,373 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $329,849.
What's The Price Target?
Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $140.0 for ConocoPhillips during the past quarter.
Insights into Volume & Open Interest
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ConocoPhillips's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ConocoPhillips's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.
ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Significant Options Trades Detected:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|COP
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|06/18/26
|$5.65
|$5.55
|$5.62
|$105.00
|$104.8K
|2.9K
|190
|COP
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|01/15/27
|$10.4
|$10.25
|$10.4
|$97.50
|$79.0K
|185
|77
|COP
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|02/20/26
|$2.13
|$1.71
|$1.71
|$105.00
|$76.9K
|10.6K
|494
|COP
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|02/13/26
|$7.25
|$6.6
|$6.6
|$104.00
|$66.0K
|153
|581
|COP
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|02/13/26
|$7.15
|$6.35
|$6.4
|$104.00
|$65.4K
|153
|390
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. Its operations are primarily in Alaska and the Lower 48, with footprints in Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It also has substantial integrated LNG production and marketing activities across geographies.
Having examined the options trading patterns of ConocoPhillips, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance
Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?
- With a volume of 3,807,218, the price of COP is down -0.71% at $99.63.
- RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.
Professional Analyst Ratings for ConocoPhillips
A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $109.25.
- An analyst from Wells Fargo has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $132.
- An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $98.
- An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, maintaining a target price of $109.
- Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Outperform rating on ConocoPhillips with a target price of $98.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.