Qualcomm's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with QCOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 47 uncommon options trades for Qualcomm.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,472,800, and 26 are calls, for a total amount of $1,436,433.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $250.0 for Qualcomm during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $31.2 $28.55 $30.4 $180.00 $456.0K 450 150 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.8 $7.2 $7.42 $145.00 $185.5K 1.9K 266 QCOM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $8.55 $8.45 $8.46 $160.00 $138.0K 309 544 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.85 $11.25 $11.66 $200.00 $116.5K 2.6K 235 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $81.25 $80.05 $81.25 $85.00 $113.8K 32 14

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

In light of the recent options history for Qualcomm, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Qualcomm

Trading volume stands at 4,992,241, with QCOM's price up by 1.19%, positioned at $166.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 20 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $177.5.

In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $180.

An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $175.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.