Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Home Depot Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Home Depot. Our analysis of options history for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $555,440, and 14 were calls, valued at $806,074.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $450.0 for Home Depot over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Home Depot's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Home Depot's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $450.0 in the last 30 days.

Home Depot 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HD PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.4 $5.9 $5.9 $350.00 $265.5K 1.6K 493 HD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $45.85 $43.7 $43.7 $370.00 $148.5K 272 50 HD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $78.2 $76.6 $78.2 $300.00 $109.4K 146 6 HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $30.4 $29.0 $30.4 $370.00 $103.3K 519 35 HD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $49.95 $48.2 $48.05 $350.00 $96.1K 178 30

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating 2,356 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The 2024 tie-up with SRS will help grow professional demand in roofing, pool, and landscaping projects, while the 2025 purchase of GMS will lift building product sales, adding 1,200 distribution locations.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Home Depot, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Home Depot

With a volume of 1,090,081, the price of HD is up 0.51% at $377.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Home Depot

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $412.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Home Depot, maintaining a target price of $412.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.