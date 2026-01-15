10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/23/26 $19.00 $29.5K 2.6K 822 BE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $120.00 $120.0K 4.5K 401 HII CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $430.00 $47.1K 18 252 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $340.00 $51.5K 121 198 PL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.00 $71.0K 3.0K 104 JBHT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $58.5K 647 65 LMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $545.00 $27.5K 15 60 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $290.00 $63.2K 257 39 NOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $640.00 $35.2K 226 32 DOV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $175.00 $33.0K 87 13

• Regarding SMR (NYSE:SMR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 2600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 822 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $3000.0 per contract. There were 4515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HII (NYSE:HII), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $1430.0 per contract. There were 18 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.5K, with a price of $2578.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 198 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PL (NYSE:PL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.0K, with a price of $710.0 per contract. There were 3000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JBHT (NASDAQ:JBHT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 647 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMT (NYSE:LMT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 64 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $545.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 337 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.2K, with a price of $1915.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOC (NYSE:NOC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $640.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $3520.0 per contract. There were 226 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOV (NYSE:DOV), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $3306.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

