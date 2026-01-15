10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBRX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.50 $29.7K 12.3K 10.2K UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $330.00 $42.8K 260 1.8K SLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $5.00 $28.0K 850 1.0K BSX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $85.00 $441.0K 256 900 BIIB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $160.00 $251.4K 1.0K 528 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $530.00 $27.9K 485 332 ABBV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/06/26 $225.00 $36.0K 124 155 GEHC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $90.00 $68.3K 92 120 TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $75.00 $59.8K 899 107 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/30/26 $36.00 $48.4K 765 100

• Regarding IBRX (NASDAQ:IBRX), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 990 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 12305 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1810 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SLS (NASDAQ:SLS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 246 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BSX (NYSE:BSX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 246 day(s) on September 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $441.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 256 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIIB (NASDAQ:BIIB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 289 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $251.4K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 1076 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 485 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 22 day(s) on February 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 124 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEHC (NASDAQ:GEHC), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 112 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.3K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 154 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $1197.0 per contract. There were 899 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on January 30, 2026. This event was a transfer of 95 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 765 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

