10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $188.00 $50.4K 4.5K 36.7K INTC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $50.00 $57.9K 15.8K 5.4K ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $95.00 $140.0K 1.7K 4.8K ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $200.00 $148.0K 2.6K 4.7K IREN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $55.00 $32.0K 11.5K 2.6K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/23/26 $250.00 $201.8K 1.7K 1.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.00 $310.7K 3.5K 1.5K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/23/26 $220.00 $61.0K 3.0K 1.1K QUBT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/06/26 $16.00 $29.1K 292 1.0K APLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $25.00 $52.1K 1.3K 992

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $188.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.4K, with a price of $126.0 per contract. There were 4546 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36757 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 365 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $1158.0 per contract. There were 15857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5430 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 365 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 1719 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4800 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 736 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.0K, with a price of $13455.0 per contract. There were 2653 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4715 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 11536 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2634 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $201.8K, with a price of $1009.0 per contract. There were 1742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1836 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 971 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $310.7K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 3587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on January 23, 2026. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.0K, with a price of $1795.0 per contract. There were 3064 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QUBT (NASDAQ:QUBT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on February 6, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1042 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 946 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.1K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 1307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 992 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

