Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on Mastercard Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Mastercard.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 77%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $397,397, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $195,691.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $555.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Mastercard stands at 61.71, with a total volume reaching 2,079.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Mastercard, situated within the strike price corridor from $400.0 to $555.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Mastercard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.0 $3.0 $3.0 $400.00 $150.0K 88 500 MA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/13/26 $21.65 $16.9 $19.23 $555.00 $96.1K 53 50 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $18.1 $18.0 $18.1 $545.00 $90.0K 160 0 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $22.25 $20.95 $21.6 $500.00 $62.8K 81 27 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $3.0 $2.73 $3.0 $400.00 $56.0K 88 688

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Mastercard, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Mastercard

With a volume of 912,606, the price of MA is up 0.05% at $547.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Mastercard

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $735.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Compass Point has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $735.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.