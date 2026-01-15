Check Out What Whales Are Doing With TSM

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) revealed 44 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 70% of traders were bullish, while 15% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,361,144, and 34 were calls, valued at $3,757,267.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $470.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Taiwan Semiconductor stands at 5230.21, with a total volume reaching 59,722.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Taiwan Semiconductor, situated within the strike price corridor from $230.0 to $470.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.05 $12.85 $14.05 $327.50 $977.8K 3.6K 734 TSM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $6.7 $6.45 $6.45 $320.00 $508.2K 13.4K 830 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $41.0 $39.85 $41.0 $300.00 $410.0K 15.5K 193 TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $10.65 $10.0 $10.52 $350.00 $271.3K 7.7K 1.2K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.15 $7.6 $8.0 $340.00 $267.2K 8.7K 6.5K

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious base of customers, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that look to apply its cutting-edge process technologies to their semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 83,000 people.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Taiwan Semiconductor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Taiwan Semiconductor's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 10,393,450, the TSM's price is up by 5.08%, now at $343.74.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $410.0.

An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, which currently sits at a price target of $410.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.