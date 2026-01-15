Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on APP Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AppLovin. Our analysis of options history for AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 32% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $925,677, and 27 were calls, valued at $3,077,389.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $900.0 for AppLovin, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AppLovin's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AppLovin's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $900.0, over the past month.

AppLovin Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $23.2 $20.8 $21.8 $605.00 $872.0K 609 415 APP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $22.3 $19.8 $21.0 $600.00 $795.9K 5.1K 417 APP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/23/26 $4.2 $3.6 $4.2 $555.00 $421.0K 49 1.0K APP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.0 $8.0 $9.2 $620.00 $367.9K 1.3K 483 APP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $103.9 $100.0 $101.96 $720.00 $275.2K 341 103

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AppLovin, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AppLovin Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 500,699, the price of APP is up 1.33% at $626.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About AppLovin

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $790.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AppLovin, which currently sits at a price target of $800.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on AppLovin, maintaining a target price of $735.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $835.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.