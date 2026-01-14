NuScale Power Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NuScale Power.

Looking at options history for NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $124,767 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $457,930.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $22.0 for NuScale Power over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NuScale Power's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NuScale Power's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

NuScale Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/13/26 $1.32 $1.0 $1.03 $22.00 $103.0K 1.0K 1.0K SMR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $5.5 $5.45 $5.45 $21.00 $97.5K 359 311 SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.3 $6.75 $6.73 $15.00 $74.0K 2.4K 1 SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $19.00 $61.2K 1.1K 49 SMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.55 $11.2 $11.58 $10.00 $46.3K 1.4K 41

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is redefining nuclear power through the development of proprietary and SMR technology that will deliver safe, scalable, cost-effective, and reliable carbon-free power. Its products are VOYGR Plants and E2 Centers.

Where Is NuScale Power Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 9,083,889, the price of SMR is up by 2.26%, reaching $19.66.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 43 days from now.

What The Experts Say On NuScale Power

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $24.0.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on NuScale Power, maintaining a target price of $24.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.