Spotlight on Micron Technology: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 167 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $6,910,223 and 130, calls, for a total amount of $10,737,493.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $680.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Micron Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Micron Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $680.0, over the past month.

Micron Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateAskBidPriceStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume MU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $60.75 $60.05 $60.6 $350.00 $2.4M 137 399 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.4 $29.4 $29.4 $310.00 $661.5K 5.3K 327 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $66.9 $66.15 $66.5 $300.00 $279.3K 1.7K 194 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $125.4 $124.0 $125.4 $300.00 $250.8K 376 36 MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $149.95 $148.05 $149.95 $440.00 $224.9K 42 15

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,487,744, the price of MU is down -2.3% at $337.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Micron Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $383.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $275.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $290.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Lynx Global keeps a Buy rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $550.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.