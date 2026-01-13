Decoding General Dynamics's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for General Dynamics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,750, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $361,574.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $270.0 and $370.0 for General Dynamics, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for General Dynamics's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of General Dynamics's whale trades within a strike price range from $270.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

General Dynamics Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateAskBidPriceStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume GD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $33.0 $31.0 $31.0 $370.00 $55.8K 9 20 GD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $67.0 $63.7 $65.4 $300.00 $52.3K 2.4K 12 GD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $30.8 $28.6 $30.74 $370.00 $46.1K 9 20 GD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $30.5 $30.5 $30.5 $370.00 $45.7K 0 15 GD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $18.0 $17.4 $17.4 $360.00 $43.4K 474 33

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a defense contractor and business jet manufacturer. The firm's segments are aerospace, marine, combat systems, and technologies. General Dynamics' aerospace segment manufactures Gulfstream business jets and operates a global aircraft servicing operation. Combat systems produces land-based combat vehicles such as the M1 Abrams tank and Stryker armored personnel carrier, as well as munitions. The marine segment builds and services nuclear-powered submarines, destroyers, and Navy support ships. The technologies segment contains two main units: an IT business that primarily serves the government market and a mission systems business focusing on electronics that provide command, control, computing, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to the military.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding General Dynamics, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of General Dynamics

With a trading volume of 557,607, the price of GD is up by 0.99%, reaching $364.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 15 days from now.

What The Experts Say On General Dynamics

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $396.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for General Dynamics, targeting a price of $385.

In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $408.

