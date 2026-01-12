10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $20.00 $82.1K 13.0K 7.2K SMR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $23.00 $445.7K 1.5K 2.8K VWAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $12.50 $38.6K 8.9K 1.3K RKLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $84.00 $32.0K 352 1.1K JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $71.2K 3.5K 263 LUNR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/30/26 $18.50 $40.0K 0 250 BE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/27/26 $135.00 $108.0K 9 226 BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $210.00 $27.2K 8.6K 171 UAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $35.00 $41.0K 1.2K 122 VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $120.00 $69.5K 1.0K 102

• Regarding EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 399 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.1K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 13066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMR (NYSE:SMR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 2750 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $445.7K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 1590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VWAV (NASDAQ:VWAV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 67 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 8995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JOBY (NYSE:JOBY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 368 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.2K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 3507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on January 30, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $18.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BE (NYSE:BE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on February 27, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $2161.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $2723.0 per contract. There were 8684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 171 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 368 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $8205.0 per contract. There were 1215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 368 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $1420.0 per contract. There were 1093 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

