10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $170.00 $26.5K 22.3K 34.5K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $450.00 $43.5K 16.6K 30.4K CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $71.00 $63.7K 587 1.5K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/17/26 $300.00 $314.4K 1.5K 1.3K PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $135.00 $31.9K 4.5K 1.0K TCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $80.00 $54.6K 443 818 SRAD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $25.00 $136.0K 1.0K 600 WOOF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.50 $36.0K 960 600 QS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $15.00 $68.9K 12.3K 431 SERV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.00 $38.6K 4.6K 143

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 22314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34579 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 67 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 16645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 360 contract(s) at a $71.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.7K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1512 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 186 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 393 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $314.4K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 1588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 95 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 4555 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TCOM (NASDAQ:TCOM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 443 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRAD (NASDAQ:SRAD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 340 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 1014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WOOF (NASDAQ:WOOF), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NASDAQ:QS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 368 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 12332 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SERV (NASDAQ:SERV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 119 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 4609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

