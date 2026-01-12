10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $46.00 $45.6K 11.4K 12.3K MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $160.00 $75.7K 9.1K 10.0K AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $360.00 $64.3K 14.8K 5.1K ONDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/23/26 $15.00 $29.6K 2.9K 4.6K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/30/26 $275.00 $46.9K 6.0K 4.0K SHOP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $170.00 $29.2K 8.1K 1.7K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $350.00 $93.0K 3.0K 813 CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/06/26 $19.00 $160.2K 514 750 LITE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $420.00 $132.1K 3.5K 699 IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $51.00 $27.7K 1.2K 597

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 11469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.7K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 9166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 211 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 14881 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on January 23, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 2983 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4643 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on January 30, 2026. This event was a transfer of 228 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $206.0 per contract. There were 6046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHOP (NASDAQ:SHOP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 67 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $1331.0 per contract. There were 8157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1794 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 3030 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CORZ (NASDAQ:CORZ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on February 6, 2026. Parties traded 1358 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.2K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LITE (NASDAQ:LITE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 63 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $132.1K, with a price of $2097.0 per contract. There were 3505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 699 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 185 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

