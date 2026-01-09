Hut 8 Unusual Options Activity For January 09

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hut 8. Our analysis of options history for Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $212,975, and 17 were calls, valued at $2,323,903.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $100.0 for Hut 8 over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Hut 8's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Hut 8's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Hut 8 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateAskBidPriceStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume HUT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $33.95 $31.6 $32.91 $60.00 $555.3K 1.0K 170 HUT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/28 $33.95 $31.1 $32.39 $70.00 $546.5K 326 170 HUT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $9.4 $9.15 $9.35 $70.00 $462.8K 1.8K 506 HUT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $12.6 $11.75 $11.75 $100.00 $176.2K 159 150 HUT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $18.0 $16.0 $17.25 $90.00 $172.5K 102 110

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. The company has four reportable business segments: Power, Digital Infrastructure, Compute, and Other. It derives maximum revenue from the Compute segment which consists of Bitcoin Mining, GPU-as-a-Service, and Data Center Cloud operations. Its geographical segments include the United States and Canada, of which it generates the majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Hut 8, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Hut 8 Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,158,419, with HUT's price up by 3.62%, positioned at $60.05.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 52 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Hut 8

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $63.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Hut 8 with a target price of $62.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $60.

An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Hut 8, maintaining a target price of $65.

An analyst from BTIG has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $55.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hut 8, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.