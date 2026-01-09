MoonLake Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MoonLake. Our analysis of options history for MoonLake (NASDAQ:MLTX) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $68,040, and 18 were calls, valued at $814,168.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $30.0 for MoonLake, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MoonLake's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MoonLake's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $30.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MoonLake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateAskBidPriceStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume MLTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $4.7 $4.2 $4.6 $15.00 $138.0K 5.8K 610 MLTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $2.7 $2.2 $2.2 $16.00 $95.7K 861 518 MLTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $9.0 $8.2 $8.6 $10.00 $86.0K 3.7K 172 MLTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $1.45 $1.4 $1.45 $22.50 $58.5K 2.7K 1.2K MLTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.15 $1.1 $1.1 $17.50 $44.0K 1.3K 1.4K

About MoonLake

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies to address unmet needs in inflammatory skin and joint diseases. The company is focused on the development of SLK, a novel tri-specific IL-17A and IL-17F inhibiting Nanobody that has the potential, based on response levels seen in clinical trials, to drive disease modification in dermatology and rheumatology patients.

Current Position of MoonLake

With a volume of 10,670,614, the price of MLTX is up 5.65% at $15.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Expert Opinions on MoonLake

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $28.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $32.

Showing optimism, an analyst from BTIG upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $24.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.