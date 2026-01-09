Behind the Scenes of Cisco Systems's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cisco Systems.

Looking at options history for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $107,124 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $474,726.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $110.0 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cisco Systems's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cisco Systems's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateAskBidPriceStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume CSCO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $3.0 $2.04 $3.0 $110.00 $120.0K 816 412 CSCO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $4.05 $3.8 $3.93 $100.00 $79.4K 1.1K 203 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $2.11 $2.1 $2.11 $70.00 $62.2K 1.5K 304 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $3.9 $2.66 $3.03 $87.50 $54.5K 97 180 CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $13.6 $13.6 $13.6 $70.00 $48.9K 666 37

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software such as firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff-25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employs 80,000 people and sells its products globally.

In light of the recent options history for Cisco Systems, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 10,365,215, the price of CSCO is up by 0.43%, reaching $74.28.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 33 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cisco Systems

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $91.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.