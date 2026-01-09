A Closer Look at Victoria's Secret's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VSCO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Victoria's Secret.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $178,800, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $545,533.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for Victoria's Secret over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Victoria's Secret's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Victoria's Secret's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Victoria's Secret 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateAskBidPriceStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume VSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.2 $15.8 $16.2 $50.00 $121.5K 356 79 VSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $35.4 $34.0 $34.0 $30.00 $119.0K 546 35 VSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.7 $7.5 $7.6 $60.00 $112.4K 40 164 VSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $6.5 $6.0 $6.0 $65.00 $99.0K 919 186 VSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $38.2 $36.0 $36.0 $30.00 $90.0K 546 60

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret & Co is a retailer of women's intimate and other apparel and beauty products marketed under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brand names. It also includes the merchandise sourcing and production function serving the Company and its international partners. The Company operates as a single segment designed to serve customers seamlessly through stores and online channels.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Victoria's Secret, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Victoria's Secret Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,531,622, with VSCO's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $62.81.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 54 days.

Expert Opinions on Victoria's Secret

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $62.25.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Victoria's Secret, targeting a price of $65.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Victoria's Secret, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has elevated its stance to Equal-Weight, setting a new price target at $45.

In a positive move, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $66.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.