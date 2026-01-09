Comfort Systems USA's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Comfort Systems USA. Our analysis of options history for Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $53,000, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,443,927.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $850.0 and $1060.0 for Comfort Systems USA, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Comfort Systems USA stands at 38.44, with a total volume reaching 169.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Comfort Systems USA, situated within the strike price corridor from $850.0 to $1060.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Comfort Systems USA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateAskBidPriceStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume FIX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $308.0 $298.0 $302.97 $850.00 $454.6K 3 15 FIX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $286.4 $277.0 $281.72 $890.00 $422.8K 0 15 FIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $129.0 $124.2 $127.25 $1000.00 $229.1K 65 23 FIX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $134.0 $131.9 $134.0 $980.00 $67.0K 78 7 FIX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $102.6 $94.7 $99.7 $1060.00 $59.8K 11 6

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Inc provides comprehensive mechanical contracting services, including heating, ventilation, & air conditioning, or HVAC; plumbing; piping & controls; construction; and other electrical components. Projects are mainly for commercial, industrial, & institutional buildings, & tend to be geared toward HVAC. Revenue is roughly split between installation services for newly constructed facilities & maintenance services for existing buildings. The company installs & repairs products and systems throughout the United States. It operates in two segments, Mechanical services & Electrical services, the majority is from the Mechanical services segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Comfort Systems USA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Comfort Systems USA Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 211,906, the price of FIX is up 3.92% at $1009.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

Expert Opinions on Comfort Systems USA

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1177.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Comfort Systems USA with a target price of $1200.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Comfort Systems USA with a target price of $1155.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.