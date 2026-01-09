This Is What Whales Are Betting On Qualcomm

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,020,999 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $2,228,774.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $300.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Qualcomm options trades today is 1215.5 with a total volume of 9,205.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Qualcomm's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Qualcomm 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateAskBidPriceStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $200.00 $504.6K 6.4K 2.6K QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $6.55 $6.1 $6.39 $210.00 $479.2K 2.5K 773 QCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.5 $15.15 $15.15 $160.00 $280.2K 1.5K 195 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.6 $5.45 $5.45 $165.00 $215.8K 1.1K 415 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $11.8 $11.5 $11.5 $175.00 $173.6K 1.8K 158

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

In light of the recent options history for Qualcomm, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,087,544, with QCOM's price down by -1.69%, positioned at $178.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $175.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $175.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.