10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume LQDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $40.00 $49.2K 10.4K 3.1K LXEO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.00 $25.6K 1.1K 2.1K AZN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $92.50 $86.8K 1.4K 2.0K SPRY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $78.7K 3 1.5K MLTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $22.50 $58.5K 2.7K 1.2K BHVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $38.0K 3.0K 702 NVO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $50.00 $49.0K 10.2K 664 SRPT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $22.50 $72.0K 93 300 PACS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $40.00 $99.0K 2 100 MDGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $500.00 $100.1K 28 16

• For LQDA (NASDAQ:LQDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on April 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 10416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LXEO (NASDAQ:LXEO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.6K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 1171 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AZN (NASDAQ:AZN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1670 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.8K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 1432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPRY (NASDAQ:SPRY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1125 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MLTX (NASDAQ:MLTX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 404 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 2731 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BHVN (NYSE:BHVN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 3009 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 371 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 10299 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 664 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 371 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PACS (NYSE:PACS), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 371 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.0K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDGL (NASDAQ:MDGL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 13 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.1K, with a price of $7700.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

