10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $445.00 $33.8K 12.0K 138.0K NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $47.3K 11.2K 5.0K LEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $28.7K 2.4K 1.3K AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $245.00 $25.3K 11.4K 940 SERV PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.00 $25.4K 169 645 LULU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $210.00 $64.6K 1.0K 289 MHO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $140.00 $77.3K 301 227 HSAI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $20.00 $45.5K 1.1K 77 CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $90.00 $67.8K 291 76 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $58.8K 12.5K 61

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $445.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 12098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138064 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 498 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 11204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5077 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN (NYSE:LEN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 137 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 2418 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1321 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 11427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SERV (NASDAQ:SERV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 160 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 169 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LULU (NASDAQ:LULU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 84 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.6K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 1098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MHO (NYSE:MHO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 227 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.3K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HSAI (NASDAQ:HSAI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 1189 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 343 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 71 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $955.0 per contract. There were 291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 12541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

