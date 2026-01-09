10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

SymbolPUT/CALLTrade TypeSentimentExp. DateStrike PriceTotal Trade PriceOpen InterestVolume INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $70.00 $43.4K 82.1K 24.1K TSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $315.00 $84.0K 2.3K 9.0K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $185.00 $129.5K 31.7K 6.5K ONDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $30.00 $244.3K 0 5.5K SNDK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $400.00 $30.2K 3.1K 5.1K SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $75.00 $416.0K 16.9K 2.0K DDOG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/09/26 $127.00 $31.0K 95 1.5K SWKS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $47.50 $720.0K 131 1.5K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $350.00 $34.0K 8.4K 1.1K CRWV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $75.00 $26.6K 2.4K 721

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 343 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $435.0 per contract. There were 82152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 2319 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $129.5K, with a price of $1295.0 per contract. There were 31704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 371 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 700 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $244.3K, with a price of $349.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5531 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNDK (NASDAQ:SNDK), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 36 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 3142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 371 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $416.0K, with a price of $208.0 per contract. There were 16964 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWKS (NASDAQ:SWKS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 371 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $720.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 8452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $666.0 per contract. There were 2416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 721 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

